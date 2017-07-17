JOSAA round 5 allotment result 2017 released at josaa.nic.in

JOSAA round 5 allotment result 2017: The JOSAA 2017 counselling process began from June 15 this year and about 1,50,000 who had cleared JEE advanced had filled their choices for JOSAA. JOSAA round 5 allotment result 2017: The JOSAA 2017 counselling process began from June 15 this year and about 1,50,000 who had cleared JEE advanced had filled their choices for JOSAA.

JOSAA round 5 allotment result 2017: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the round five allotment result for admission to engineering courses through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2017. Candidates who have applied for allotment can check their result from the official website.

The JOSAA 2017 counselling process began from June 15 this year and about 1,50,000 who had cleared JEE advanced had filled their choices for JOSAA. About 36,114 students secured their seats in 97 institutions among who 11,000 were offered seats in the Indian Institutes of Technology, while about 18,000 students got NITs, 3,000 got IIITs and 4,000 got GFTIs.

Candidates will be required to report to their allotted colleges to accept or withdraw their allotments. Information about filled will be available on the website on Tuesday.

Steps to check JOSAA round 3 allotment results 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for JOSAA (josaa.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the link to “Round 5: View Allotment Result and Pay Seat Acceptance Fee”

Step 3: Enter you JEE main roll number, password and security pin.

Step 4: Login to the site to check your result.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

