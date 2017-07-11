JoSAA releases third allotment result 2017, new counselling schedule at josaa.nic.in

Students can check their seats at josaa.nic.in Students can check their seats at josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2017 has declared the third seat allotment result at josaa.nic.in, after the Supreme Court’s permission. IIT has also released the new counselling schedule for the engineering aspirants. The apex court had on July 7 restrained the on-going counselling due to a petition that challenged IIT’s decision on bonus marks for JEE Advanced 2017 questions.

The third round acceptance or seat withdrawal will begin from July 11 from 10 am to 5 pm. The process will end at 1 pm on July 13. The rest of the schedule will be announced soon.

As per the old schedule, seat allocation of round 3 had to begin on July 7. A total of 7 rounds of seat allotments were scheduled of which, in the first round of seat allotment in IITs, out of 11000 candidates, 994 female candidates were shortlisted. .

JoSAA seat allotment result 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link flashing on the homepage, ‘Round 3: View Allotment Result and Pay Seat Acceptance Fee’

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required details gender, state code of eligibility and nationality

Step 5: Your result will be displayed, if needed, take a print out

About 36000 seats are available in 23 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institute of Technology (NITs), 23 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and 20 government funded technical institutions (GFTIs) are offering admissions to the students this year.

The online registration facility and the choice filling was started on June 15. The candidates will have to secure admission for their desired institute by July 3.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd