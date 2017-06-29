JoSAA seat allocation process begins, 994 girls get admission in IITs

To attract foreign students in the Indian institutes, two candidates were offered seats in IITs. (Source: Express Archive) To attract foreign students in the Indian institutes, two candidates were offered seats in IITs. (Source: Express Archive)

The first round of seat acceptance for admission into IITs, NITs, IITs and other GFTIs conducted through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin from June 29, that is, today and will continue till July 3. In the first round of seat allotment in IITs, out of 11000 candidates, 994 female candidates were shortlisted. In a release, IIT Madras has said that JoSAA will continue to allocate seats for seven rounds over three weeks so as to minimise vacancy in these elite institutes.

About 1,50,000 successful candidates filled their choices through JoSAA for their preferred programs and the total number of choices hovered around 1.7 crore. Out of these, 36,114 candidates got seats in the first round across 97 institutes and 11,000 candidates were offered seats in IITs. Close to 18,000 candidates got seats in NITs, about 3000 in IIITs and about 4,000 in other GFTIs.

The candidates can check the opening and closing ranks of the institutes at josaa.nic.in by following the steps written below:

JoSAA ranks, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link flashing on the homepage, ‘Round 1: View Allotment Result and Pay Seat Acceptance Fee’

Step 3: Enter the required details gender, state code of eligibility and nationality

Step 4: Your result will be displayed, if needed, take a print out

To attract foreign students in the Indian institutes, two candidates were offered seats in IITs. “Though the number of candidates under foreign category is small, it is believed that there will be better participation from foreign candidates in the coming years,” said IIT Madras.

About 5 qualified candidates have been offered seats in various IITs through DS category wherein the children of defence/paramilitary personnel killed or permanently disabled in action during war or peacetime operations get preferential seat allocation.

It is equally encouraging to note that 46 candidates were offered a preparatory course in the first round for admission to IITs.

