Supreme Court allows IIT-JEE admission, JoSAA to release counselling dates soon

JEE Advanced 2017: The Supreme Court on Monday vacated its stay and allowed the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to conduct counselling and admissions of students through the results of IIT JEE (advanced) 2017. Candidates can now carry on with the counselling process which involves choosing the desired course and seat allotment based on their JEE advanced rank.

The court had earlier restrained the IITs from conducting further counselling when it was found that the JEE Advanced paper had some incorrect questions. The institutes’ governing body had met twice to discuss these questions and it was decided to award bonus marks to candidates who had at least attempted the incorrect questions.

The court has asked the institute to submit an undertaking affirming that such mistakes will not take place in the future and asked high courts not to interfere with the petitions regarding counselling and admissions. The Supreme Court went by its 2005 decision to not allow bonus marks to candidates who have not attempted the incorrect questions as it is difficult to re-evaluate more than two lakh answer sheets.

On June 30, the court had issued a notice to the human resource department seeking to quash the JEE 2017 rank list. IIT aspirants filed petitions seeking that bonus marks be awarded and to thereby rectify the rank list.

As per the old schedule, seat allocation of round 3 had to begin on July 7 which was halted by the apex court’s decision. A total of 7 rounds of seat allotments were scheduled of which over 36,000 students have already got seats in the first two rounds.

