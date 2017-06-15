JoSAA 2017: Counselling begins, know to get registered and fill choice

The students can login to the official website – josaa.nic.in The students can login to the official website – josaa.nic.in

JoSAA 2017: JEE Advanced 2017 result was announced on Sunday and from today, the centralised counselling and seat allotment process has begun. The qualified candidates have to now lock their choices to seek admission in 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), 23 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and 20 government funded technical institutions. Nearly 36000 seats are available in various B Tech courses for the academic session 2017-18.

The successful candidates can fill their choice by June 26 at 5 pm. All candidates who have appeared in JEE (Main) 2017 are eligible to register for seat allocation in NIT+ system (except IITs). JoSAA will conduct seven rounds of seat allocation.

JoSAA Seat Allotment 2017, here’s how to apply

Step 1: Log on to the official website josaa.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, enter ‘online registration and choice filling’

Step 3: Enter the required details gender, state code of eligibility and nationality

Step 4: Remember to fill your choices of institutes and branches in decreasing order of preference.

Step 5: Once done, the candidate must ensure to lock their choices.

There are no limitations on the number of institutes you wish to apply for. The seat allocation will be jointly conducted during June-July 2017 this year also. JEE advanced result 2017: Sarvesh Mehtani tops. Read here

This year, an aspirant has to secure 75 per cent marks to be eligible for seat allocation. As there is a significant variation in the percentage marks of toppers among boards, the category-wise top 20 percentile score of successful candidates of each board is used as an alternative for the benefit of the candidates.

