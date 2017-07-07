Now Uttarakhand to have its own ‘Super-30’

Anand Kumar, founder of Super 30 Anand Kumar, founder of Super 30

Taking cue from the famous ‘Super 30’, run by Anand Kumar in Bihar, the Uttarakhand government has launched its own version of ‘Super-30’ to improve higher education. Super 30 coaches meritorious students for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE). These students are taken from underprivileged families who can’t afford expensive coaching.

Moreover, the Uttarakhand government has also introduced similar facility for civil services aspirants, Higher Education minister Dhan Singh Rawat said at a function held at the Himalayan University Jollygrant to award meritorious students.

Announcing a third scheme for postgraduates, Rawat said 100 such meritorious students will also be selected every year for doing PHD and will be provided with financial assistance by the government.

The minister said the steps are being taken to bring about substantial improvement in the standard of higher education in the state.

He also said that unfurling the tricolour, singing the National Anthem and the national song had been made compulsory in every college of the state.

Giving away awards to the top scorers at the function, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said every educated person after achieving success in life should pay their debt to the society by educating people who cannot afford it. “Uttarakhand has 89 percent literacy rate which means 11 percent are still illiterate. Meritorious students can make a contribution towards this,” he said.

