JOSAA 2017: Second allotment results announced at josaa.nic.in

JOSAA 2017: The Central Seat Allocation Board including 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 23 IIITs and 20 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Candidates who have cleared the Joint Entrance Examinations this year can check their allotment from the official website. JoSAA will conduct seven rounds of seat allocation for academic programs under JoSAA for the academi term of 2017-18. Read | JoSAA seat allocation process begins, 994 girls get admission in IITs, click here

What to do after seeing the allotment result?

Candidates can accept the allotment, participate in subsequent rounds, report to the college or withdraw their acceptance.

– To accept the seat, candidates must pay the acceptance fee and get their documents verified at the reporting centre.

– To participate in subsequent rounds, candidates need to fill the “freeze”, “slide” or “float” options against their chosen course.

– Those whose allotment has shifted from an NIT+ to an IIT need to report at once to the IIT centre and those who have shifted their allotment form IIT to an NIT+ need to visit the NIT reporting centre at once.

– To withdraw, candidates need to visit the reporting centre before seventh round of seat allocation is over.

Step to check JOSAA 2017 second allotment result:

– Go to the official website of JOSAA 2017 (josaa.nic.in).

– Click on the link for “Round 2: View Allotment Result and Pay Seat Acceptance Fee”.

– Enter your JEE main roll number, password and the security pin provided and login.

– Download your allotment result and take a print out for further reference.

