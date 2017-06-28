JoSAA 2017 first allotment result declared at josaa.nic.in, check now

Students can check their seats at josaa.nic.in Students can check their seats at josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2017 has declared the first seat allotment result at josaa.nic.in. The online registration facility and the choice filling was started on June 15. The candidates will have to secure admission for their desired institute by July 3.

Candidates who will be reporting at NIT Sikkim should note that for BTech admissions, another venue has been arranged by the authority at Siliguri, West Bengal. Hence candidates can choose either of the locations to report.

JoSAA has also said that National Institute of Foundry and Forge Technology (NIFFT Ranchi) has withdrawn Mechanical Engineering programme.

JoSAA Seat Allotment result 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link flashing on the homepage, ‘Round 1: View Allotment Result and Pay Seat Acceptance Fee’

Step 3: Enter the required details gender, state code of eligibility and nationality

Step 4: Your result will be displayed, if needed, take a print out

About 36000 seats are available in 23 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institute of Technology (NITs), 23 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and 20 government funded technical institutions (GFTIs) are offering admissions to the students this year.

IIT Madras had on June 11 announced the JEE Advanced result and Chandigarh’s Sarvesh Mehtani had topped the exam. He secured 55th rank in the JEE main paper this year among 1.7 lakh candidates who appeared. In advanced, he scored 120 marks in Mathematics, 104 marks in Physics and 115 in Chemistry.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd