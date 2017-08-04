JNUTA to hold ‘khali classroom’ lectures

Students are upset with the ‘imposition’ of Hindi. Archive Students are upset with the ‘imposition’ of Hindi. Archive

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) has decided to organise a “Khaali Classroom lecture series” in the current semester, as part of its sustained campaign against the administration. The lectures will be taught by faculty members from Centres and Schools which haven’t had a single admission in MPhil and PhD this year. The JNUTA had earlier organised two lectures series — on nationalism and Azaadi — in the aftermath of the February 9 controversy when students were booked for sedition for allegedly shouting anti-national slogans.

The JNUTA will also frame a “detailed chargesheet” against the vice-chancellor and his team. The decisions were taken at a general body meeting of the JNUTA on August 1. “The JNUTA GBM resolves to undertake a sustained campaign in the Monsoon semester in defence of teachers’ rights as employees, the JNU Act, Constitutional values and the realisation of Constitutional provisions for reservation, the restoration of admissions to JNU’s research programmes, and the many other issues that plague the university today,” the JNUTA said in a statement.

“The JNUTA meeting resolves to frame and publicise a detailed chargesheet that demonstrates the myriad failures of the JNU V-C and his team in managing the affairs of the university,” it added.

Speaking about the lecture series, JNUTA president Kidwai said, “The series will be taught by the Centres, Schools, Special Centres – whose research programmes have had zero admissions in the 2017-18 academic year. It will most probably be held after August 14, at several places across the campus.” A march in defence of teachers’ rights is also scheduled on August 8. JNU had seen a massive cut in seats for MPhil and PhD this year after the implementation of the 2016 UGC gazette notification which stipulates an upper limit on how many students a teacher can guide.

