JNUTA objects to compulsory attendance rule

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) today wrote to a five-member committee which recommended a minimum compulsory attendance for all students, noting that the “diktat” seeks to manufacture a problem which never existed.

JNUTA President Ayesha Kidwai, in a release said, there were many practices to address the issues of absenteeism and attendance was not one of them. “We do not wish to introduce a preliminary screening component of compelled obedience, because the purpose of our pedagogical practices is for students to learn and not just be there,” Kidwai said in the letter.

A circular issued by Assistant Registrar (Evaluation) Sajjan Singh directed all the schools, special centres and centres to make attendance mandatory from the winter semester of 2018. “Overwhelming opinion among teachers is that the diktat seeks to manufacture a problem where none exists,” she said, urging the committee to bury the “malicious” motivation behind this unilateral announcement.

The Vice Chancellor has drawn flak from various students outfits ever since the unprecedented decision was announced.

The JNU Students Union, which has strongly condemned the initiative, has called for a council meeting tonight to discuss the future course of action.

