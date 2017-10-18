JNUTA ‘chargesheets’ V-C, wants to hold public hearing

JNUTA president Ayesha Kidwai said copies of the chargesheet would also be sent to the Visitor, Chancellor and the MHRD minister. JNUTA president Ayesha Kidwai said copies of the chargesheet would also be sent to the Visitor, Chancellor and the MHRD minister.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) Tuesday served a “chargesheet” to the Vice-Chancellor, listing charges against him, including violating statutory provisions, harassing teachers and promoting authoritarianism. The V-C has been given time till October 20 to respond to the charges, following which the JNUTA said it will hold a public hearing against him.

“In exercise of the powers vested under the JNUTA constitution, the JNUTA proposes to hold a public inquiry against Professor M Jagadesh Kumar. The substance of the imputations of misconduct or misbehaviour in respect of which the inquiry is to be held is set out in the enclosed statement of the articles of charges. Professor M Jagadesh Kumar is given the opportunity to submit, by the end of working hours on Friday, October 20, a written statement in his defence and state whether he desires to be heard in person or through his representative,” the note given, along with the memorandum, read. JNUTA president Ayesha Kidwai said copies of the chargesheet would also be sent to the Visitor, Chancellor and the MHRD minister. “We will organise public hearings, headed by prominent senior academics/ journalists/judges and present the chargesheet before them to arrive at a verdict,” she said.

The “charges” against Kumar include “repeated violation of statutory provisions”, “damaging interest of students aspiring for research, wasting public money”, “assaulting democracy and promoting authoritarianism”, “undermining anti-sexual harassment policy” and “displacing a callous attitude towards Najeeb Ahmad”.

Despite repeated attempts, Kumar did not pick up calls from The Indian Express.

