JNUSU polls: More than 200 nominations filed

Walls with political grafitti on the JNU campus, New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Walls with political grafitti on the JNU campus, New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Various student political outfits filed a total of 205 nominations for contesting

the upcoming JNU Students’ Union polls, on Tuesday.

Left-wing outfits AISA (All India Students Association), SFI (Students Federation of India) and DSF (Democratic Students Federation), who have formed an alliance, have chosen Geeta Kumari (AISA) for the president post, Simon Zoya Khan of the same party for vice president, SFI’s Duggirala Srikrishna for general secretary and DSF’s Subhanshu Singh for the joint

secretary post.

Congress-affiliated NSUI has chosen a first year Phd student of the School of Social Sciences Vrishnika Singh for the president post, while three candidates from ABVP – Abhijeet Dwivedi, Lalit Pandey and Nidhi Tripathi – have filed nominations for the top JNUSU post.

“One of the three will be finalised tomorrow,” said a spokesperson of the ABVP.

The final list of candidates contesting on behalf of each student body will be announced on Wednesday.

The JNUSU elections are scheduled to be held on September 8 and results will be declared on September 11, according to a release from the varsity.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App