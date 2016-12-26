JNUSU criticises VC for not reducing viva weightage in MPhil, PhD admission

“It is shocking that despite majority support in favour of viva-weightage reduction, the VC declared that since there is no consensus,” JNUSU said. “It is shocking that despite majority support in favour of viva-weightage reduction, the VC declared that since there is no consensus,” JNUSU said.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) has criticised Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar for not taking any decision for reducing viva weightage for admission in MPhil and PhD programmes, in the recent Academic Council meeting. “It is shocking that despite majority support in favour of viva-weightage reduction, the VC declared that since there is no consensus, the matter be left to the discretion of Centres if they wish to reduce viva weightage or maintain status quo,” the JNUSU said.

The JNUSU office bearers attended the Council meeting held on December 23. The Council, despite JNUSU interventions, did not pass the Viva Committee recommendation for reduction of viva weightage from 30 marks to 15 marks in MPhil and PhD admissions, said a JNUSU statement. JNUSU also opposed the proposal for hike in entrance exam fee but the Council gave it “in principal” approval to the recommendation of Standing Committee of Admissions. “In the face of our persistent opposition, the Committee partially relented and decided there will be no hike for SC/ST/PH students,” said JNUSU.

The students union also opposed the proposal of preponing of JNU entrance exam. It, however, supported the proposal to appoint a standing committee to look into minority deprivation points and rejection of starting a centre of disaster management studies.

The Council decided that the AYUSH fellowship holders will be allowed to take admissions and also that the AYUSH degrees can be considered for equivalence by centres. But, no specific course on AYUSH will be started, it added. JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar was not available for his comments despite repeated attempts.

