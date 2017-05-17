JNU’s ‘Wall of Heroes’ to honour soldiers

JNU V-C at the ‘Wall of Heroes’ in JNU. Express JNU V-C at the ‘Wall of Heroes’ in JNU. Express

The JNU on Tuesday became the first university to set up a ‘Wall of Heroes’ to commemorate war heroes, displaying photos of 21 Param Vir Chakra recipients, as part of the HRD Ministry’s ‘Vidya Veerta Abhiyan’. The idea to establish such a wall had first been floated by a group of ex-servicemen to the JNU V-C last year amid much debate on nationalism when the university was in the middle of a sedition row following the February 9 incident on campus, when alleged “anti-India” slogans were raised. They had said such a wall would instill nationalism and patriotism among students.

The wall is located at the Convention Centre within a 7X12 area. JNU V-C M Jagadesh Kumar said, “Our soldiers are our guardians, they provide our nation’s security and peace. JNU’s association with our soldiers is an honour for us. This is the real nationalist JNU.”

At the unveiling function on Tuesday, guests included war veterans, families of war heroes, faculty, staff and students. They paid tributes to martyrs of Sukma and Jammu & Kashmir, and to slain Army officer Lt Umar Fayaz, who was lauded as a “role model of Indian youth”. Students, mostly from the ABVP, also attended the event, sources said.

