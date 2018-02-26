JNUEE result 2018: JNU releases Viva Voce list at jnu.ac.in

The university offers a total of 720 seats for M Phil/ PhD courses, 459 for BA programmes and 1,118 seats for MA, M.Sc, M Tech and MPH courses. The university offers a total of 720 seats for M Phil/ PhD courses, 459 for BA programmes and 1,118 seats for MA, M.Sc, M Tech and MPH courses.

JNUEE results 2018: The result of JNU Entrance examination 2018 has been released by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at the official website – admissions.jnu.ac.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the website itself. Qualified aspirants will now have to appear for viva voce which will be conducted on March 20 and a merit list will be prepare later. The exams were held between December 27 and 30, 2017. Results of other non viva-voce programmes will be released by March 25. The merit list will be released on April 15.

JNUEE results 2018, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website admissions.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: Under ‘Admissions’, click on ‘Result of JNU Entrance Examination 2018-19’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your application number and password

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: Your result will be declared on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The institute had earlier canceled the exams at Kathmandu Examination Centre, Ghaziabad centre and Srinagar and Shillong centres.

