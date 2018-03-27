JNUEE BA Hons 1st year, master’s programme results to be declared shortly

The exams were held between December 27 and 30, 2017. The exams were held between December 27 and 30, 2017.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released a notification stating that the result of JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2018-19 for BA (Hons) first year and master’s programmes (where viva voce is not prescribed) will be declared shortly. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at — admissions.jnu.ac.in, once released. The exams were held between December 27 and 30, 2017.

As per the admission timetable, the merit list for admission to various programmes where viva-voce is not conducted, such as BA (Hons) 1st year, MCA, MA (except foreign languages) and M Sc (except M Sc SCMM and SCIS) was to be released by March 25.

Steps to check result

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on admissions

Step 3: Click on link for the result

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your user name and password

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The university offers a total of 720 seats for M Phil/ PhD courses, 459 for BA programmes and 1,118 seats for MA, M.Sc, M Tech and MPH courses. The online registration for the entrance exam 2018 started on September 15, 2017. The last date to fill up the JNU entrance exam application form was October 13, 2017.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd