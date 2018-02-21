JNUEE 2018 results declared, check cut-off at jnu.ac.in

JNUEE 2018 results and cut-off are available at jnu.ac.in JNUEE 2018 results and cut-off are available at jnu.ac.in

JNUEE 2018: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday announced the results for its entrance examination for the 2018-19 academic year. The candidates can check official website – jnu.ac.in. Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2018 was held on on four days — December 27 to December 30 — in 53 cities across India and also in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The university offers a total of 720 seats for M Phil/ PhD courses, 459 for BA programmes and 1,118 seats for MA, M.Sc, M.Tech and MPH courses. The online registration for the entrance exam 2018 had started on September 15, 2017. The last date to fill up the JNU entrance exam application form is October 13, 2017.

JNUEE 2018 results, here’s how to check scores

Step 1: Go to the official website of the university

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admission link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your programme of study, field of study and application number/ registration number.

Step 5: The results for JNUEE 2018 will be displayed

JNUEE 2018 results JNUEE 2018 results

The varsity will also release the merit list as well as the wait list. The latter is for those candidates who will be called for admission if seats remain vacant even after the first round of admission.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd