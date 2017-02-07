JNU wins Visitor’s Award for best central university

JNU JNU

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been identified as the best central university in the country for the ‘Visitor’s Award’ this year. The recognition is significant as it comes just a year after the sedition row, when some, including a BJP MP, dubbed the university as a hub of anti-national activities.

The President Pranab Mukherjee will hand over the best central university award to Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on March 6. This is the third edition of the awards which were instituted in 2015 to promote healthy competition amongst universities.

Dr Deepak Pant of Himachal University has won the Visitor’s Award for innovation and Professor Shyam Sundar of BHU and Professor Niranjan Karak of Tezpur University have jointly won the award for research.

According to sources, nine central universities — including Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Central University of Rajasthan — had applied under the category of best university.