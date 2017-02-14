JNU V-C slams ‘criminal’ agitation, says law will take its own course

JNU JNU

As the occupation of the JNU administrative block by students over fears of a seat cut in MPhil/PhD entered its fourth day Monday, the vice-chancellor clarified that admissions to MPhil and PhD courses would depend on “vacancies”, which are linked to the “upper cap” on how many research scholars a faculty member can guide. Calling the agitation “unacceptable” and “criminal”, V-C Jagadesh Kumar said, “We will try to engage with students, convince them to call off the blockade. But if they continue to disrupt JNU functioning, let me tell you the law of the land will take its course.”