JNU to offer inclusive e-learning courses through new SCEL platform

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has decided to offer digital courses in numerous disciplines through its new platform— Special Centre for E-Learning (SCEL) so as to aid students from remote regions to access “high quality” education.

“The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) wants to make its high quality education more accessible to not only those who join us through the highly competitive entrance examination, but also to those who cannot afford to join the university,” said Rana Pratap Singh, Rector-3.

The courses are a step towards “inclusive” education through which students can access a vast range of courses, according to a release by JNU. The SCEL platform wall allowed to form after it the varsity’s executive council, in a meeting on November 23, gave a nod to the decision.

“Through this new academic initiative, the JNU faculty are actively working to participate in the UGC’s Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) offered at its SWAYAM platform,” the release said.

“Universities should not remain as ivory towers. They should reach out to the society,” said JNU Vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, adding that this can be done by making high quality education inclusive and available irrespective of time and space.

