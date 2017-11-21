JNU teachers’ body opposes Visitor’s nominee

The appointment of Professor Mazhar Asif by President Ram Nath Kovind to JNU’s Executive Council has been met with opposition from the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA). The body has claimed that Asif, who was recently appointed as a professor in JNU, would be part of ratification of his own appointment, which has been “unprecedented” till now.

Asif was appointed as a Professor in the School of Language, Literature & Cultural Studies on November 1, and his appointment is to be ratified by EC on November 23. He is one of four names approved by Kovind as Visitor’s nominee to the EC.

“As JNU EC is responsible for ratification of all appointments in selection committees, this means Professor Asif will be participating in the ratification of his own appointment,” a faculty member said.

JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar confirmed Asif’s appointment as EC member but said it wasn’t illegal. Asif said he will recuse himself from the ratification of his name. “I will be out (of the process) when my case will come up for discussion,” he said.

