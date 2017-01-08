JNU teachers’ association to raise issues with President Pranab Mukherjee

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) will approach President Pranab Mukherjee in his capacity as the Visitor of the university, over “gross misrepresentation of facts” in the recently held Executive Council (EC) meeting where contentious agenda items were passed by the university.

The teachers’ association will request him to “annul” the meeting. They will also organise a one-day strike against the same.

The decision was taken at a General Body Meeting (GBM) of the JNUTA on Friday.

The EC has passed items giving 100 per cent weightage to interview for admissions to MPhil and PhD, as well as giving the V-C power to intervene in appointing experts for the selection committee that appoints professors.

The GBM has also demanded that the suspension of nine students for allegedly “disrupting” an Academic Council (AC) “must be withdrawn immediately and they be given registration in this semester itself, together with a complete restoration of hostel facilities and fellowships”.

Teachers also “unequivocally condemned and rejected” the letter issued to Professor Nivedita Menon for addressing students at the administrative block.