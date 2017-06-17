UN international essay contest: 7 Indians, 3 JNU students among 60 winners

The contest was organised by United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI), ELS Educational Services and Northeastern University. The contest was organised by United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI), ELS Educational Services and Northeastern University.

Seven students from India have figured among 60 global winners of the United Nations’ Many Languages, One World international essay contest 2017. Three of them are from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). More than 6,000 individuals from 170 countries and over 1,950 universities had participated in the contest which aims to promote multilingualism.

Of the winners, six of them wrote essays in Arabic while one of them, Saloni Ashish Ghatnekar from HR College of Commerce and Economics wrote the essay in French. The contest was organised by United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI), ELS Educational Services and Northeastern University. Students from around the globe participated to write and submit essays in six official UN languages including Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish.

The other six winners include Mohammad Affan, Muhammed Shereef and Abdul Kunnathodi from JNU, Asham Nellikkaavatitayil from Mahatma Gandhi University, Muhammed Mansoor, Madeenathul Uloom Arabic College and Shabab Anwar from University for Foreigners of Perugia.

These students have won an all-expenses paid trip to New York and Boston to attend a five-day Global Youth Forum on the campus of Northeastern University and present their views at United Nations Headquarters in New York at the Global Youth Forum in July. They will also get the chance to interact with international scholars and tour the two cities.

