JNU sets up new panel to frame rules on teachers’ ‘conduct’

Jawaharlal Nehru University. (File photo)

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has set up a committee to make suitable recommendations on framing “conduct” and “service” rules for teachers and staff, as per Government of India regulations. The panel is supposed to submit its recommendations to the Vice-Chancellor in four weeks.

A March 6 notification, signed by Section Officer (Academic) A D Bahuguna, said, “As per the 243rd Executive Council Resolution — regarding adoption of Government of India rules in all service matters of JNU… including enquiry, conduct and disciplinary rules — the Vice-Chancellor has constituted a committee to make suitable recommendations for framing regulations for conduct/disciplinary/service rules for teaching and non-teaching employees of the university for consideration of the Executive Council.

Where the university rules are silent, the university will be open to make its own rules in these matters from time to time.” On Monday, the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) alleged that the administration was making far-reaching changes in the “background”.

Rector II Satish Garkoti is the committee’s chairperson. The other members include Registrar Pramod Kumar, and the two newly appointed acting chairpersons, Pradipta K Chaudhury and Mazhar Asif. The two had replaced chairpersons who had allegedly “not complied” with the mandatory attendance rule. Launching their three-day relay hunger strike, the JNUTA said such rules were being applied “in contravention to the clear legal position that teachers are not government employees”.

JNUTA secretary Sudhir Suthar said the rules would be like the Central Civil Services (CCS) Rules, which among other things, “does not allow for criticism of the government”. However, Registrar Kumar said, “These are service rules, not exactly like CCS. On many issues, JNU’s rules are silent. There has been no meeting of the committee yet. We will decide on the modalities once a meeting is held.”

