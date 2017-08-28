JNU secures posting for IIT Kharagpur whistleblower professor Rajeev Kumar

On August 16, the court stated that JNU need not release Rajeev Kumar on IIT Kharagpur’s request. On August 16, the court stated that JNU need not release Rajeev Kumar on IIT Kharagpur’s request.

Jawaharlal Nehru University has issued an order for IIT Kharagpur whistleblower professor Rajeev Kumar securing his posting at the School of Computer and Systems Sciences. The university issued an order requesting him to resume his duties.

“I wish to express my gratitude to uncountable individuals and groups worldwide who stood with me in this movement, which started in 2006. I pray to Almighty to strengthen academic fraternity for understanding the word, ‘autonomy’,” Kumar said.

In 2011, Rajeev Kumar was suspended from IIT Kharagpur on charges of misconduct though he was hailed an “unsung hero” by the Supreme Court for his role in the reformation of the IIT’s Joint Entrance Exams (JEE). Kumar had alleged that IITKGP was irregular in admissions and purchase of laptops and that its students were involved in rampant copying during exams.

He was even subject to compulsory retirement bringing former president Pranab Mukherjee to intervene. Kumar joined JNU in June 2015 on an IIT Kharagpur order which granted him lien for two years. According to the order, he would be deemed resigned if he did not join it back by the time the lien expired.

To join JNU, he was asked to submit a copy of lien termination or resignation from IIT Kharagpur. The Institute did not accept his request for a lien citing the reason that his Delhi High Court petition “has not yet reached its logical conclusion”.

He moved the Delhi High Court which then stayed IIT’s decision to impose compulsory retirement and the institute accepted his resignation on August 14 this year. On August 16, the court stated that JNU need not release Kumar on IIT Kharagpur’s request.

