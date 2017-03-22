JNU prospectus: Massive seat cut in MPhil/PhD courses

(Source: File Photo) (Source: File Photo)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) released its prospectus for the coming admission session late Tuesday night. As per the High Court order, the UGC gazette notification of May 2016 has been followed for admissions to MPhil/PhD courses resulting in drastic seat cut in certain schools and centres, with many centres having zero intake especially in the School of Social Sciences. Deprivation points are also being applied only to BA and MA courses this year. Several schools, including the School of Computer & Systems Sciences, School of Computational and Integrative Sciences, and School of Biotechnology have zero intake.

In the School of Social Sciences, all 13 centres had announced intake last year, but this year only two centres can intake, of which one Centre for Study of Regional Development has only one intake. For example, there is no intake for the Centre for Study of Social Systems which had an intake of 38 last year.

An HC judgment asking JNU to follow the UGC guidelines, has resulted in the massive seat cut, since many faculty members have more number of MPhil/PhD students than stipulated. Center for European Studies only has intake for one student in MPhil/PhD, whereas last year the same centre had intake capacity of 15 students.

