JNU MPhil-PhD seat cut: Students’ Union holds referendum over UGC notification

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Wednesday organised a referendum to gauge students’ views on a UGC notification which makes viva as the major criteria for admission into MPhil and PhD, and cuts down seats for admission into these courses. “Around 2,000 students voted in the first half of polling,” said JNUSU general secretary Satarupa Chakraborty.

The voting took place in two phases – morning and evening. As per the UGC Notification of May 5 last year, candidates applying for M.Phil programmes will have to get a minimum of 55 per cent in Masters.

“Such a blanket and uniform qualifying marks with no relaxation for students from deprived sections is simply a recipe to kill reservations,” said JNUSU president Mohit Pandey. The results of the referendum will be declared at varsity’s administration building after a public counting on Thursday.

Last week, amidst protests by students in JNU over the criteria related to admission in Ph.Ds and M.Phil, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that he was open to meeting those who have grievances.

