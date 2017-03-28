JNU got top university award for ‘quality work and research’, not for Afzal Guru slogans: Prakash Javadekar

President Pranab Mukherjee presents the best university award to JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar. (Source: PTI Photo) President Pranab Mukherjee presents the best university award to JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar. (Source: PTI Photo)

The JNU, which was in the eye of a storm last year over alleged anti-national slogans, today was described as a “top university” by HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.

He said it had recently received an award from President Pranab Mukherjee, not for “slogans in praise of (Parliament attack convict) Afzal Guru” but for “good quality work and research”.

He said in the Lok Sabha that around 100 professors belonging to the SCs/STs and 25-30 physically-disabled ones would be joining it soon.

Javadekar, while replying to a debate on a bill on the institutes of national importance, was responding to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge who asked why he was isolating JNU.

The JNU recently received an award from the President, the minister said but emphasised that the “JNU did not bag the award for slogans in praise of Afzal Guru.”

Javadekar was clearly referring to last year’s controversy that erupted after alleged slogans in praise of Guru who was hanged a few years back.

Describing JNU as a “top university”, Javadekar said it got the award “because of the good quality work and research” done by it.

Javadekar was replying to the debate on The National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research (Second Amendment) Bill, 2016, which seeks to amend the National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research Act, 2007 (NITSER Act).

He said in an institute like JNU, for many years, the posts of SCs/STs have not been filled.

“100 SC/ST professors would be joining JNU very soon.. 25-30 physically disabled (professors) would be also joining soon,” he said.

The minister also admitted that there were vacancies in the central and state universities and said the government was working towards filling these up.

