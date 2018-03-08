JNU forms committee to discuss making entrance tests online

“The committee (constituted by the VC) shall examine various dimensions for making Entrance Examination 2019-20 online and submit a recommendation at the earliest,” read a March 5 notification. “The committee (constituted by the VC) shall examine various dimensions for making Entrance Examination 2019-20 online and submit a recommendation at the earliest,” read a March 5 notification.

JNU has constituted a 12-member committee to discuss making the JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE) completely online.

“The committee (constituted by the VC) shall examine various dimensions for making Entrance Examination 2019-20 online and submit recommendation at the earliest,” read a March 5 notification signed by Joint Registrar (Admissions) M K Pachauri.

Professor Deepak Gaur from the School of Biotechnology has been appointed the chairperson of the committee, while Communication & Information Services (CIS) director Sanjeev Kumar will hold the position of member secretary.

Students, however, raised objections to the move. Former JNUSU general secretary Satarupa Chakraborty said, “The V-C is set to reduce the number of applicants… as a large section of students do not have access to internet. Moreover, the committee doesn’t have any representatives from JNUSU and JNUTA,” she said. Director (Admissions) Milap Punia did not respond to queries by The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, JNUSU Wednesday conducted a referendum on the issue of compulsory attendance. The result is likely to be announced on Thursday.

