JNU entrance examination 2018: Only 4 out of 749 clear written test for Hindi M.Phil/Ph.D

The JNU Students Union described the numbers of students qualifying for the viva as as bizarrely low. The JNU Students Union described the numbers of students qualifying for the viva as as bizarrely low.

JNUEE 2018: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) declared the results for its entrance examination few days back and out of 749 aspirants, who had applied for M Phil/Ph D in Hindi, only 4 have been shortlisted for the interview. The number of qualified candidates were less not just in the department of Hindi but also in various others. According to few students and teachers, no extra points were being given to those coming from disadvantaged groups. The chairperson of the Centre for Indian Languages, Gobind Prasad, said the reservation policy had been abolished.

“The centre has 12 seats vacant in the Hindi department, but only four out of 749 students who appeared for the test have been short-listed for the viva. There is no assurance that even if the four who cleared the written test will pass the interview stage, which carries 100 per cent weightage for the final selection,” he said.

In the Centre for the Study of Regional Development, 10 have qualified in the written test for the 18 seats in the M Phil/Ph D programme.”This is clearly due to the implementation of the rule that makes it compulsory for students to score 50 per cent marks in the written examination. The reservation policy is not being considered. Previously students from remote areas and women students got deprivation points,” an MPhil student from the Centre said.

The JNU Students Union described the numbers of students qualifying for the viva as as “bizarrely low”. They also claimed that for the first time the administration has not put up the list of selected candidates on notice boards.”The lists have not been put in the public domain as per earlier practices and bizarrely low numbers of candidates have been called for viva voce in Centre after Centre,” JNUSU president Geeta Kumari said.

JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar and Director of Admissions Milap Punia did not respond to queries. JNU administration has said that it be because of scarcity of teachers that it is reducing the intake of students.

The result of JNUEE was released on the official website – admissions.jnu.ac.in. Qualified aspirants will now have to appear for viva voce which will be conducted on March 20 and a merit list will be prepare later. The exams were held between December 27 and 30, 2017.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd