JNU entrance exam 2018 dates released, apply from today

JNU campus JNU campus

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday announced the schedule for its entrance examination for the 2018-19 academic year. The university offers a total of 720 seats for M Phil/ PhD courses, 459 for BA programmes and 1,118 seats for MA, M.Sc, M.Tech and MPH courses. The online registration for the entrance exam 2018 will begin from September 15, 2017.

In a press release, the varsity said it will conduct exam on four days from December 27 to December 30 in 53 cities across India and also in Kathmandu, Nepal. The last date to fill up the JNU entrance exam application form is October 13, 2017.

The exam authority had in May this year announced that the entrance exams for all courses would be shifted from the usual period between May and June to December.

The decision was taken two years after it was put forward at a meeting of the varsity’s Academic Council (AC) and approved at a Standing Committee meeting. It had been put on hold to study its feasibility.

“Part-time programmes (diploma and certificate courses) will have 240 seats open,” according to the statement, signed by the Registrar.

To fill the application form, a candidate has to first get registered and fill the form with relevant educational details. They need to upload their photo and sign it. Then they have to pay the application fees and submit it.

Soon after the announcement of the decision, the JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) had raised objections about the short notice in announcing the decision and demanded more time to discuss the central university’s move to shift its entrance examination from May to December.

Due to the reduction in the number of seats for M.Phil and PhD courses, teachers and students have been up in arms with the administration. The newly elected JNU students’ union office-bearers have taken up the fight against seat cuts as one of the major issues.

