JNU committed academic murder by denying registration to students: JNUSU president

With the deadline for semester registrations over, JNUSU President Mohit Kumar Pandey today said JNU had committed an “academic murder” by denying him and four other students permission for registrations.

“I have completed three-and-a-half years of my academic life in JNU. It is difficult for me to discontinue my work at this stage.

“I tried to meet the VC today, but he refused. It is a kind of academic murder for raising pro-student issues,” said Pandey who refused to pay Rs 20,000 fine.

He said this means I am being expelled from the varsity. A large number of students for the past two days have been protesting in the varsity premises, seeking permission for their registrations.

The students also held a fund collection drive inside the campus, wearing masks with pictures of JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar on it, to pay fines for some students. JNUSU had in a council meeting decided to not pay fines imposed on the union president, but pay fines of other students to retain studentship.

However, the students’ union president Pandey said he will be planning a bigger protest in the coming days to counter the actions of the administration. “Since last year, the JNU administration is trying to crush dissent in the campus. Imposing fine on students, setting enquiries against them and stopping their academic work is the only method through which they can do this,” he claimed.

