JNU bags Visitor Award for best central university

The Jawaharlal Nehru University, which has been at the centre of major controversies for past an year, has won the best university award. In a series of tweets from the official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Pranab Mukherjee has revealed the name of the winners of this year’s Visitor’s Awards.

In the research category, the award is jointly won by Dr Shyam Sunder from Banaras Hindu University and Prof Niranjan Karak from Tezpur University. Dr Deepak Pant from Central University of Himachal Pradesh won the Visitor’s Award for ‘Innovation’

Last year too, JNU was adjudged the winner of two of the three Visitor’s awards. The awards were initiated by President Mukherjee in 2014 to promote healthy competition amongst Central Universities and motivating them to adopt best practices from across the world.

The ceremony will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on March 6, 2017. Dr Mukherjee will also inaugurate a week-long ‘Festival of Innovations’ on March 4, 2017.

He will present the ninth biennial award for grassroots innovations and outstanding traditional knowledge as well as meet the innovation scholars, artists and writers who would be staying in Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of In-Residence Programme on the occasion.

