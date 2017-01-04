JNU approves UGC notification on entrance exam, students and teachers protest

The JNUSU as well as teachers association (JNUTA) held protest outside the EC meeting venue demanding re-convening of Academic Council meetings The JNUSU as well as teachers association (JNUTA) held protest outside the EC meeting venue demanding re-convening of Academic Council meetings

The JNU Executive Council (EC) today approved the UGC notification making entrance exam to research courses including MPhil and PhD as mere “qualifying” tests, even as sections of students and teachers protested the decision. The UGC notification was passed earlier, on December 26, by Academic Council of JNU, in its meeting which was allegedly “disrupted” by students resulting in suspension of 9 of them by the university administration.

The EC meeting passed all the items on its agenda that were approved by the Academic Council, said a senior JNU official.

The JNU Students Union(JNUSU) protested passage of UGC notification by EC and the notice against its president Mohit Pandey. The notice issued to Mohit Pandey has warned him of action if the protests at the administrative block are not stopped. The UGC notification, protested by students and teachers, makes written test only “qualifying” leaving interview as sole determinant of admissions to MPhil and PHD.

As per UGC notification entrance test is only “qualifying” in which students have to score a minimum of 50 per cent marks. The merit list will be prepared based on the viva-voice or the interview.

The JNUSU as well as teachers association (JNUTA) held protest outside the EC meeting venue demanding re-convening of Academic Council meetings, held on December 23 and 26, charging that rules were “not followed” in passing notifications.

The JNU administration has decided to form a committee which will give recommendations on the issue. “The members decided to form a committee to look into the objections raised by some students and teachers. The university is also expected to talk to the UGC with a request to continue its own system,” said one member of EC.

He, however, pointed that UGC notifications are mandatory on all Central universities and everything depended on its decision on JNU request. Under the prevailing system, the written test carries 70 per cent marks while 30 per cent marks are allotted for interview in admissions to research courses, said JNU official.

“The EC meeting also approved an item concerning “greater” power to VC with regard to faculty appointments including nomination of experts on selection panels,” the EC member said.

The proposal was earlier shot down by members during previous meeting of EC. Presently, each Centre and School of JNU presents its list of experts which is okayed by Academic Council before forming selection committees and the VC has to choose the names from the panel approved by it, said the member.

