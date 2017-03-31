JNU increases PhD Science stream seats

The university had recently announced a “massive” seat cut at the MPhil and PhD level which was met with students protesting on the streets. The university had recently announced a “massive” seat cut at the MPhil and PhD level which was met with students protesting on the streets.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has hiked the number of seats for PhD students of the Science stream. No seats have been increased for courses in social sciences, arts, aesthetics, language literature and culture studies.

Members of student organisations like ABVP and JNUSU, however, say that the seats were increased a s a matter of miscalculation. They say the there has been no real change. According to ABVP leader Saurabh Sharma, there has been an increase of 48 seats in the science stream.

The university had recently announced a “massive” seat cut at the MPhil and PhD level which was met with students protesting on the streets.

“Either the centres and schools sent wrong data or they sent it too late that led to seat cuts. ABVP made all efforts in reaching out to the Deans of every school so that at least some seats could be added for admission this year,” Sharma said. He added that ABVP has met the UGC chairman and the JNU vice chancellor to increase the number of seats.

“This is not an increase, the administration has just corrected the errors committed in calculations,” JNUSU president Mohit Pandey said. He said that an official announcement is still awaited.

