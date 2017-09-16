JNU admission 2017: Application links open for CEEB, biotechnology entrance exam at jnu.ac.in

JNU admission 2017: The last date to apply for CEEB 2017 is by 11.59 pm on October 13, 2017. JNU admission 2017: The last date to apply for CEEB 2017 is by 11.59 pm on October 13, 2017.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the examination schedule for admission to various courses which will be conducted at centres in 53 cities in India and Kathmandu, Nepal. Aspirants should note that the entrance exams will take place from December 27 to December 30, 2017.

Clearing the entrance exams will give the candidates the eligibility for seats in MPhil, PhD, junior research fellowships, MTech, MPH, PGDE, MA, MSc, MCA, BA (honours) in foreign languages and other part time courses.

Interested candidates can apply for the courses from the official website through the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) or the Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology Programmes (CEEB). The last date to apply for CEEB 2017 is by 11.59 pm on October 13, 2017.

The University also announced that the Combined Biotechnology Entrance Examination will take place on December 30, 2017. This is for admissions to MSc in Biotechnology and allied, MSc in Agriculture Biotechnology (MVSc) and MTech in Biotechnology, the last date to apply for which is also October 13.

Steps to apply for JNU CEEB admissions 2017:

– Go to the official website for JNU (jnu.ac.in)

– Click on the tab for the admissions page.

– Click on the link for “Apply online”.

– Follow the link that says “Application For:-Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology Programmes [ CEEB ]”

– Read the instructions and accept.

– Fill in your details in the fields provided.

– Submit your application and save a copy for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd