JNU administration: ‘Demands to reinstate JNU dept heads unreasonable’

The JNU administration also said that the teachers were “misleading students” by organising protests in “prohibited areas”.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: March 27, 2018 1:01 am
jnu, compulsory attendance, ex jnu dean, reinstate jnu dept heads, jawaharlal nehru university, indian express The administration also said that the teachers were “misleading students” by organising protests in “prohibited areas”. (Archives)
The JNU administration Monday said that the demands of the teachers and students — to reinstate a former Dean and seven Chairpersons who were removed from their posts for not complying with mandatory attendance — are “unreasonable” and “tantamount to going against JNU rules and regulations”. The administration also said that the teachers were “misleading students” by organising protests in “prohibited areas”. The administration also “urged” the JNU Teachers’ Association and the student union office bearers to “refrain from all activities that have vitiated the academic atmosphere of the university and prevented normal functioning of various offices”. “JNUTA has violated university rules despite reminders sent by the administration. This is an inexcusable example,” JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said.

