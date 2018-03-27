JNU administration: ‘Demands to reinstate JNU dept heads unreasonable’

The administration also said that the teachers were “misleading students” by organising protests in “prohibited areas”. (Archives) The administration also said that the teachers were “misleading students” by organising protests in “prohibited areas”. (Archives)

The JNU administration Monday said that the demands of the teachers and students — to reinstate a former Dean and seven Chairpersons who were removed from their posts for not complying with mandatory attendance — are “unreasonable” and “tantamount to going against JNU rules and regulations”. The administration also said that the teachers were “misleading students” by organising protests in “prohibited areas”. The administration also “urged” the JNU Teachers’ Association and the student union office bearers to “refrain from all activities that have vitiated the academic atmosphere of the university and prevented normal functioning of various offices”. “JNUTA has violated university rules despite reminders sent by the administration. This is an inexcusable example,” JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said.

