JNU admin forms committee to conduct polls to elect ICC representatives

The JNU administration has announced a five-member committee to conduct polls to elect three student representatives for the newly-formed Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), which was constituted after the dissolution of GSCASH.

The committee is headed by Prof Umesh Ashok Kadam, dean of students, and other being Prof Rajnish K Mishra, Bhaswati Das, Garima Dalal, and Tapan Bihari. “The elections will be held the office of the dean of students,” the order read.

The JNU Students Union which is flexing arms with the administration on the formation of ICC is organising an ‘Extraordinary University General Body Meeting’ on September 22 with its agenda being ‘conduct GSCASH elections’ and ‘adopt rules and procedures of GSCASH 2015′.

Incidentally, the four-member election committee of the disbanded GSCASH, headed by Bhagat Singh Saini, has put on hold it’s election process which was scheduled to be held on the same day. “The polls have been put on hold until JNUSU meeting on Friday,” said a member of GSCASH election committee.

A section of JNU teachers and students had yesterday approached the Delhi High Court challenging the varsity administration’s decision on disbanding the Gender Sensitisation Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH) and forming the ICC (Internal Complaints Committee) instead. The court today agreed to list it tomorrow after the petitioners’ counsel pleaded urgency to take up the case.

