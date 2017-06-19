JNU AC meet: JNUTA hits back, says administration video recorded previous meeting without permission

JNU campus at New Delhi JNU campus at New Delhi

A day after the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration slammed the teachers’ association and the students’ union for disrupting the Academic Council (AC) meeting “unlawfully” recording the meeting, the teachers association hits back saying the administration had video recorded a previous meeting without taking permission from them.

JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar had on Saturday said, “More unlawful and unfortunate is the misuse of such recording by the JNUSU president, who posted selected clips on social media even when the meeting was going on.”

Responding to this, JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) said his statement characterise “ignorance of procedural propriety” as well as the “blatant falsehoods that have come to characterise this administration”. Read | JNU AC meet: Students’ union, teachers allege harassment. Click here

“Before the Registrar expresses outrage at individuals recording proceedings, he would do well to release the video recording of the previous meeting, illegally conducted without the permission of the AC members, and a copy of which has still not been given to JNUTA as promised when objection was raised to it,” said JNUTA president Ayesha Kidwai.

Arguing that dissent need not be given in written, she said, “We would like the Registrar to explain which rule governing the conduct of any meetings says that dissent can be recorded only after the meeting, when the minutes are being framed? Which rule states that motions/dissent notes signed by more than one member cannot be accepted?”

Kidwai said even when dissent had been individually sent “well in advance”, in “none of the minutes of previous AC meetings under this VC has dissent been recorded”.

Calling the administration’s attitude “authoritarian”, she said, “Breaking with the decades old practice of holding AC meetings in a Seminar Room with a table around which all members sat and all members had a mike, this administration has shifted AC meetings to an auditorium in which seven men sit on the stage, each with a mike, while the members of the AC sit in the audience space, with two mikes controlled by the VC who decides to whom they will be given.”

