JNU admission 2017: Applications released for MSc, MTech Biotechnology courses, check here

CEEB 2017: The details of the course under each university is provided in three prospectus available on the official website CEEB 2017: The details of the course under each university is provided in three prospectus available on the official website

CEEB 2017: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi has announced that it will hold The Combined Entrance Examination (CEEB) 2017 for MSc in Biology, MSc in Agricultural Biotechnology and MTech in Biotechnology will be held on May 19, 2017. Candidates who are interested in the courses can apply online from JNU’s official website.

The exam is being held by JNU on behalf of 14 universities that offer Agricultural Biotechnology, 32 that offer Biotechnology and six institutes offering MTech in Biotechnology. The details of the course under each university is provided in three prospectus available on the official website along with the fees to be paid at the time of admission. Candidates can also check the eligibility requirements for each college provided in the prospectus.

Steps to apply for CEEB 2017:

– Go to the official website for JNU (jnu.ac.in).

– Click on the admissions tab on the home page.

– Click on the notification “Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology Programmes [ CEEB ] Prospectus 2017-18” and read the prospectus provided for each course. Make sure to check all details before proceeding.

– On the admissions page, click on “Apply online” and follow the link for CEEB.

– Read the instructions carefully and click on “I Accept Apply Online”.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided and click on “Register”.

– Download a copy of the application form for further reference.

For more stories on CEEB 2017, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd