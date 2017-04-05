JNU: 300 lecturers and professors to be appointed, says HRD Minister

For past few months, the JNU students are protesting of “massive seat cuts” in MPhil and PhD courses For past few months, the JNU students are protesting of “massive seat cuts” in MPhil and PhD courses

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said the interviews for appointing about 300 teachers in JNU have begun. He also said vacancies of lecturers in the SC/ST and physically challenged categories in JNU have not been filled for years. While responding to a Zero Hour mention in the Rajya Sabha, he said in comparison to the previous year, the number of enrollments in MPhil and PhD programmes in the forthcoming academic session will be more.

“Now the process and interviews have started. In a couple of months, 300 lecturers and professors would be appointed and if there were 970 MPhil and PhD students last year, then the number this year will be more,” he said.

JD-U member Sharad Yadav said students from rural and far-flung areas of the country come to JNU for studies. But the number of enrollments in MPhil and PhD courses have been come down from 970 to 102 and as a result students were desperate.

Read | JNU increases PhD Science stream seats

As members tried to raise questions following Javadekar’s statement, Deputy Chairman P J Kurien said “I have no reason to disbelieve what the Minister has said.”

For past few months, the JNU students are protesting of “massive seat cuts” in MPhil and PhD courses. While the university has hiked the number of seats for PhD students of the Science stream, there has been no increase in number of seats for courses in social sciences, arts, aesthetics, language literature and culture studies.

Some students filed plea demanding the university to roll back the new admission policy, however, the Delhi High Court dismissed the plea. The Court said the UGC guidelines for these courses are binding on all varsities.

In March, the varsity released its prospectus last month suggesting seat cuts in the MPhil/PhD programmes across different courses in line with the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.

For more education news, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd