JNTUH B Tech semester I regular/ supply exam 2016 results declared

JNTUH results 2016: The first year B Tech examination 2016 of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) have been declared on the official website of the varsity. JNTUH has released the results of R13, R09, R07 (regular as well as supplementary) examination. The exams were held in November 2016.

The website also states that the last date for the re-evaluation as well as re-counting of these results is February 13, 2017.

Steps to download the JNTUH 1st year B Tech 2016 result:

Log on to the official results portal of the varsity, jnturesults.in

On the left hand side of the page, click on the ‘Results Server – I or II’ link

Select your result name from the new page that opens

A new page will open where you will be required to enter your hall ticket number, date of birth and verification code as generated by the web page

Your results will be displayed on the screen when you click on the ‘Get Result’ tab or press ‘Enter’

JNTUH, located in Kukatpally, has a Grade ‘A’ certification from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). It has been in existence since more than 40 years. The NTU College of Engineering, Hyderabad (CEH), JNTU College of Engineering, Karimnagar, JNTU School of Information Technology (SIT), JNTU Institute of Science and Technology (IST), JNTU School of Management Studies (SMS), and the JNTU Academic Staff College (ASC).

