JNTUK BTech 2-1 results 2017 date and time: Results likely to be out at jntukresults.edu.in

JNTUK BTech results 2017 will be released at jntukresults.edu.in JNTUK BTech results 2017 will be released at jntukresults.edu.in

JNTUK BTech results 2017: JNTUK results The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTU) has released 2-1 Regular/Supply results for regulations R16, R13, R10. The candidates can log in to the official website at jntukresults.edu.in to check how they fared.

The JNTUK 2-1 examinations were conducted in October and November last year for the B Tech students course in various affiliated colleges.

JNTUK BTech results 2017, here’s how you can check your scores

Step 1: Log on to the official website jntukresults.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘IV B.Tech I Semester (R13, R10) Regular/Supply Examinations November 2017’/’III B.Tech I Semester (R13, R10) Regular/Supply Examinations November 2017’

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your hall ticket number

Step 4: Click on search

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

In case a student is unhappy with his/her result, they student can apply for revaluation or recounting. The details will be released later.

Meanwhile, JNTUH has also released the exam time table for BTech students of 1st year, 2nd year, 3rd year and 4th year. The varsity will conduct exams in February 2018, the online registration for the same will continue till 12 January 2018.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd