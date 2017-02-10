JNTUH exams 2016: B Pharma semester results declared, check here

JNTUH exams 2016: The exams were held in November 2016. JNTUH exams 2016: The exams were held in November 2016.

JNTUH results 2016: The results for Bachelor Pharmacy (B Pharma) examination 2016 of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) have been declared on the official website of the varsity. The results are available for the 2-1, 4-1, 3-1 semesters. The exams were held in November 2016.

The website also states that the last date for the re-evaluation as well as re-counting of these results is February 13, 2017.

Steps to download the JNTUH B Pharam 2016 result:

– Log on to the official results portal of the varsity, (jnturesults.in).

– On the left hand side of the page, click on the ‘Results Server – I, II or III’ link.

– Select your result name from the new page that opens.

– A new page will open where you will be required to enter your hall ticket number, date of birth and verification code as generated by the web page.

– Your results will be displayed on the screen when you click on the ‘Get Result’ tab or press ‘Enter’.

JNTUH, has been in existence since more than 40 years. It is located in Kukatpally and has a Grade ‘A’ certification from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

For more updates on JNTUH results, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd