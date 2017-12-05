JNTUH, Osmania University postpone exams due to Telangana bandh

Osmania University Osmania University

The Osmania University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) have postponed the examinations scheduled to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the bandh call given by several student organisations.

As per reports from the local dailies, the Osmania University examinations in a press release said the examinations in the campus, constituent and affiliated and autonomous colleges of Osmania University scheduled on December 5 and 6 are postponed. The rescheduled dates will be announced soon.

Moreover, the varsity administration has also rescheduled second phase certificate verification for admissions in MEd courses and the fresh dates will be notified by SMS and on the university website, it said.

The JNTU has also re-scheduled examinations which are scheduled to begin on Tuesday. However, all examinations from December 6 will be conducted as per the schedule announced, the university said.

On Sunday night, a postgraduate student committed suicide in the campus due to which Osmania University students protested. A section of students and political party members alleged that unemployment is the reason for his death, many attributed it to depression and examination pressure.

