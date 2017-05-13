JNTUH BTech supplementary exams 2017: Results declared for semester 1, check here

JNTUH BTech results 2017: Results are available for BTech semster 1. JNTUH BTech results 2017: Results are available for BTech semster 1.

JNTUH BTech results 2017: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has released the results for BTech semester 1 supplementary examinations 2017. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the same from the official website.

The results have been released for IV BTech I semester (R13) supplementary exams, IV BTech I semester (R09) supplementary exams, IV BTech I semester (R07) supplementary exams, IV BTech I semester (R05) supplementary exams, III BTech I semester (R13) supplementary exams, III BTech I semester (R09) supplementary exams and III BTech I semester (R07) supplementary exams.

Steps to download the JNTUH BTech supplementary results 2017:

– Go to the official website for JNTUH results (jntuhresults.in).

– Check the servers whose links are provided.

– Click the link that says “Click here for B.Tech Examinations Results”.

– Select the result which you wish to check.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

