JNTUH BTech, BPharma results 2017 declared at jntuhresults.in

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has released the result for the Bachelor of Technology and Bachelor of Pharmacy courses. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results from the official website.

The results are available for BTech R16 second semester, BTech R16 first semester supplementary, BTech supplementary R15, R13, R7 and R9 results along with BPharmacy first, second, third year supplementary and regular exam results. Read | JNTUH B Tech 2-2 results 2017 declared , click here

Steps to download JNTUH BTech, BPharma results 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for JNTUH results (jntuhresults.in).

Step 2: Click on any one of the three servers available.

Step 3: Click on BTech or BPharmacy results.

Step 4: In the drop down list select the exam for which you appeared.

Step 5: Enter you hall ticket number, date of birth and the code provided and click on submit.

Step 6: Download the result and take a print out of the same for further reference.\

