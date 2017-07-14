JNTUH B Tech 2-2 results 2017 declared at jntuhresults.in

JNTUH results 2017: The candidates can apply for the revaluation process by July 20, 2017 JNTUH results 2017: The candidates can apply for the revaluation process by July 20, 2017

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has published the JNTUH 2-2 results of B Tech programme on the official website jntuhresults.in. The JNTUH had conducted the exam on May 2017.

Candidates waiting to check their score for the R15/ R13/ R09 scheme can now JNTUH 2-2 results. The candidates can apply for the revaluation process by July 20, 2017.

On July 12, JNTU Hyderabad had also announced 3-2 results.

JNTUH 2-2 result 2017, here’s how to view your score:

Step 1: Log on to the official results portal of the varsity, jnturesults.in

Step 2: On the left hand side of the page, click on the ‘Results Server – I or II’ link

Step 3: Select your result name from the new page. The result link is flashing towards the first page

Step 4: A new page will open where you will be required to enter your hall ticket number, date of birth and verification code as generated by the web page

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen when you click on the ‘Get Result’ tab or press ‘Enter’

JNTUH has nearly 423 affiliated colleges wherein over three lakh students are enrolled. The University is located in Kukatpally and has a Grade ‘A’ certification from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Some of the renowned institutes under JNTUH includes the NTU College of Engineering, Hyderabad (CEH), JNTU College of Engineering, Karimnagar, JNTU School of Information Technology (SIT), JNTU Institute of Science and Technology (IST), JNTU School of Management Studies (SMS), and the JNTU Academic Staff College (ASC).

