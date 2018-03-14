JNTUH B.Pharm 1-1 results declared for regular/supply R17, R16, R13, R09, R07 exams, check at jntuhresults.in

JNTUH B Pharm January results: All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website – jntuhresults.in All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website – jntuhresults.in

JNTUH B Pharm results: The results of B Pharmacy 1st year regular R17 and supplementary R16, R13, R09, R07, 1st semester exams have been released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website – jntuhresults.in. The exams were conducted in January this year. Those who are not satisfied with their results can apply for the revaluation/recounting, the deadline for which is March 20.

JNTUH B Pharm results, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website jntuhresults.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Results server 1/2/3’

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your hall ticket number, date of birth and verification code

Step 5: Click on ‘Get result’

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The university had also declared the results of B Tech regular/supplementary, 1st, 2nd and 3rd year on February 23. The exams were conducted in December 2017. Students can also check the results at manabadi.com

