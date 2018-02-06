JNTUH 4-1 BTech, BPharm results 2017 declared at jntuhresults.in

JNTUH results 2017: The candidates can apply for the revaluation process by February 12 JNTUH results 2017: The candidates can apply for the revaluation process by February 12

JNTUH results 2017: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) BTech/ BPharm (4-1) results should know that results have been declared on the official website of the university. Candidates who gave the JNTUH 4-1 Bachelor of Technology and Bachelor of Pharmacy exams can check their results at epayments.jntuh.ac.in results and jntuhresults.in

The candidates who are not satisfied with their results can apply for recounting or revaluation by February 12, 2018. They need to fill form and pay required fees.

JNTUH B Tech results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Log on to the official results portal of the varsity, jnturesults.in

Step 2: On the left hand side of the page, click on the ‘Results Server – I or II’ link

Step 3: A new page will open where you will be required to enter your hall ticket number, date of birth and verification code as generated by the web page

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen when you click on the ‘Get Result’ tab or press ‘Enter’

JNTUH released the exam time table for February Bachelor of Technology exams recently. The University will conduct examination for 1st year, 2nd year, 3rd year and 4th year students in February 2018. Online registration for the above mentioned years was conducted till January 12, 2018.

JNTUH, located in Kukatpally, has a Grade ‘A’ certification from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). It has been in existence since more than 40 years. The NTU College of Engineering, Hyderabad (CEH), JNTU College of Engineering, Karimnagar, JNTU School of Information Technology (SIT), JNTU Institute of Science and Technology (IST), JNTU School of Management Studies (SMS), and the JNTU Academic Staff College (ASC).

